Council employees enjoy free bowls session at Horsham Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Park’s regular ‘open to all’ free Monday evening session played host to two teams of Horsham District Council employees this week.

The match between Parkside and Hop Oast was a close one, with Hop Oast coming out 45-35 winners.

At the end of the evening, with sunset fading, the happy and successful team was presented with the winners’ cup (as pictured). Paul Taylor, HDC Sports Development Officer who organised the match said: ”Thank you so much to Horsham Park. Everyone really enjoyed it. Monday nights could be a regular thing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also on Monday were the final matches of the club’s Phoenix Trophy, the season-long internal league. Drawing their last match 9-9 over 12 ends, the ‘Kestrel’ team of Angela Spurr, Margaret Cornwell, Alan Setchell, David Peters and Barbara Rowe were clear winners this year.

The winners, Hop Oast, with the cup.

Last Saturday morning, Burgess Hill hosted the semi-finals of the Gladys Roland competitions for ladies teams.

The Park ladies had had a sound run to this stage of the competition, and were drawn against Horsham’s second ladies’ team, having beaten their other team earlier in the competition.

The game was very close. Bryony Wood’s team of Lorena Daane, Pam Venn and Beryl Noble started well and after 5 ends they were ahead 5-3 and at end 8 they were still ahead 1 shot, 8-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, things started to unfold at this point and by end 14 they’d fallen behind and were down 9-17. They fought back winning 5 of the 7 remaining ends but the gap proved difficult to close. They finally lost by 3 shots, 16-19, but winning 10 of the 21 ends.