Councillor 'has a go' at Horsham Park Bowls Club

Horsham Park Bowls Club once again extended its usual ‘try bowls for free’ Saturday session to host runners after the regular ‘parkrun’.

Among the runners who popped in to have a go was Horsham Councillor Colin Minto.

After his game, he said: “They offer free taster sessions, and I have to say it was brilliant. Take a look if you get the chance. Very therapeutic we thought, and such a lovely community.”

The weekend before the club had held its annual President v Captain Cup match. President, David Peters, and Captain, John Leadbeater, got together before the game to select their teams for an afternoon of competitive bowling, and both games couldn’t have been closer.

Club Chair with the team captains and shared cup (David Peters, left, John Leadbetter, right).

On rink 1, the President’s team of David Peters, Angela Spurr, Robin Merritt and Beryl Noble took on the Captain’s team of Ian Wilson, Stephen Sandham and Margaret Cornwell.

David Peters’ team had a dreadful start and by end 5 they were down 2-5. Things didn’t get any better and at the 9th end they were still down 3-10 but, miracle of miracles, they got a 3 on the 10th and the 11th and the 12th ends so they finally won by 2 shots, 12-10. How things can change!

On the other rink, the President’s team was David Clifton, Sheila Howard, David Spurr and Lorena Danne and the Captain’s team was Bryony Wood, Graham Roots, David Dunnington and Barbara Rowe.

This game was extremely close and once again the final score depended on the last 3 ends. The lead changed throughout the game. On end 4, David Clifton’s team were down 1-3, but by end 6, it was 3 all and by end 8, they were up 2 shots, 6-4.

But once again Bryony’s team then won the last 3 ends to take the final score to 6-8 to the Captain’s team. So the afternoon ended in an honourable draw.

During the week, Park played their last Border League Game of the season at home to Reigate Priory.

Park went into the game hoping to overturn their away defeat earlier in the season, but it was not to be. The game was cut short as the rain got heavier. The final score was Park 36, Reigate Priory 57.