County Mall donates £500 to wheelchair rugby star ahead of Premiership debut

As County Mall Shopping Centre calls families to unleash their inner athletes this summer, they have donated £500 to support local wheelchair rugby star, Trish Duffy, in her bid to acquire new equipment ahead of her first Premiership season.

Trish, who became disabled six years ago and lives locally to Crawley, plays wheelchair rugby for the Solent Sharks in Southampton and also coaches the Crawley Jets.

Now in her third season of wheelchair rugby, Trish has been made Captain of the Solent Sharks, who are currently the undefeated champions of the Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby WR5’s Championship, earning themselves promotion to the Premiership.

In preparation for this jump up in leagues, Trish is raising funds for a new sporting wheelchair, which will allow her to match the competitiveness and level of performance required to be successful in the Premiership.

Trish’s current chair, which has been welded three times and repaired with duct tape, does not fit her properly and has even resulted in the athlete breaking toes.

Trish said: “I am so grateful to County Mall for their support since I approached them. Wheelchair rugby is a fantastic sport!

"We might be disabled in daily life, but on the court, all bets are off! I’ve had the most amazing season both as coach and player. Next season will be a mighty challenge, one I look forward to. I want to thank everyone for their support, it means so much to me!”

Emma Madden, Marketing Manager for County Mall, said: “When we heard about Trish and her connection to Crawley, we knew we wanted to support her in reaching her goal.

"Especially as we celebrate the Olympics at County Mall with our free activities over the summer holidays, we wanted to support a truly local sporting champion who has taken her team from strength to strength. We hope the residents of Crawley will join us in helping Trish get the wheelchair she needs to continue excelling at the next level!”

Trish will be at County Mall Shopping Centre on Thursday and Friday, August 22 and 23, as well as Thursday and Friday, August 29 and 30, to share her experiences of wheelchair rugby and meet local people interested in learning more about the sport.

Anyone interested in supporting Trish Duffy can donate via her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Trishwheelchairrugby