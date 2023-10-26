Both male and female course records were smashed on Sunday’s Worthing Seafront 10k – enjoyed by nearly 400 runners.

Elite runner Stephen Strange from Tonbridge led the runners home in a time of 32:30,, followed by Freddie Roux from Reigate.

Third was Greenwich’s Alex Peet.

Cassie Thorp recorded the fastest ever 10k women’s time for any race in the MCC Promotions 10k run series with 34:33. That’s the best female finish in 256 races.

The first three men home in the Worthing Seafront 10k | Contributed picture

Consistent Kirsty Armstrong from Burgess Hill was second and teenager Josie Stannard from Worthing was third.

The runners were helped by a record crowd and excellent weather conditions.

The MCC Promotions 10k series continues this Sunday (Oct 29) with the annual Lancing 10k.

Entries will be accepted on-day outside The Perch, 28 Brighton Road, Lancing, BN15 8RA, between 10amand 10.45am for 11am start, cost £15.00 includes bespoke medal.

The first three women home in the Worthing Seafront 10k | Contributed picture

The run will start and finish opposite The Perch. The route is out and back, towards Worthing, past the pier, turning around adjacent to Grand Avenue (by the Canadian flag) and returning to The Perch.

Toilets are situated opposite The Perch on the seafront, and the bag drop facility is situated next to start/finish line.

A small fee will be charged for parking and there are plenty of available parking places.