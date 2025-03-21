Course records tumble on perfect day for Moyleman marathon in Lewes

By Cathy Beresford
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:23 BST
The ninth official running of The Moyleman, a challenging, marathon distance event in Lewes, took place last Sunday and this beloved Sussex race saw perfect conditions for a foot race over the South Downs.

Starting at Wallands Primary School and finishing at Harvey’s Yard, the route takes in roughly 26.2 miles of the Downs surrounding the town of Lewes. Runners can tackle the course on their own or in pairs, passing the baton at Southease YHA.

The Moyleman is not-for-profit and is staffed entirely by volunteers. It was started in memory of local runner, Chris Moyle, and is now a fixture in the Sussex race calendar and loved by the community.

This year, 73 marshals peppered the course, making sure every one of the 239 finishers had the best day out possible. Every runner is rewarded for their efforts with a Harvey’s, bespoke half or pint glass, and a pizza – along with a big handshake from the Race Director, Duncan Rawson.

The weather this year was ideal for the fastest runners and records tumbled as the athletes crossed the line into the Yard.

James Turner beat his previous course record, finishing in a staggering 2:48. Lizzie Keep set a new women’s course record with a time of 3:27, and husband and wife duo, Rhiannon Navesey and Paul Navesey flew around the relay, finishing in 2:49.

Congratulations to all the runners and huge, huge thanks to all the volunteers. The race simply wouldn’t happen without you.

Next year’s race will take place in March with the ballot for entry opening in November 2025.

Runners head up the Downs at the start of The Moyleman - picture: James McCauley

1. Contributed

Runners head up the Downs at the start of The Moyleman - picture: James McCauley Photo: James McCauley

Race winner, James Turner, climbs at pace

2. Contributed

Race winner, James Turner, climbs at pace Photo: James McCauley

Women's race winner, Lizzie Keep, smashed the course record

3. Contributed

Women's race winner, Lizzie Keep, smashed the course record Photo: Submitted

Half of this year's winning relay team, Rhiannon Navesey - pictures by James McCauley

4. Contributed

Half of this year's winning relay team, Rhiannon Navesey - pictures by James McCauley Photo: James McCauley

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSouth Downs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice