Starting at Wallands Primary School and finishing at Harvey’s Yard, the route takes in roughly 26.2 miles of the Downs surrounding the town of Lewes. Runners can tackle the course on their own or in pairs, passing the baton at Southease YHA.

The Moyleman is not-for-profit and is staffed entirely by volunteers. It was started in memory of local runner, Chris Moyle, and is now a fixture in the Sussex race calendar and loved by the community.

This year, 73 marshals peppered the course, making sure every one of the 239 finishers had the best day out possible. Every runner is rewarded for their efforts with a Harvey’s, bespoke half or pint glass, and a pizza – along with a big handshake from the Race Director, Duncan Rawson.

The weather this year was ideal for the fastest runners and records tumbled as the athletes crossed the line into the Yard.

James Turner beat his previous course record, finishing in a staggering 2:48. Lizzie Keep set a new women’s course record with a time of 3:27, and husband and wife duo, Rhiannon Navesey and Paul Navesey flew around the relay, finishing in 2:49.

Congratulations to all the runners and huge, huge thanks to all the volunteers. The race simply wouldn’t happen without you.

Next year’s race will take place in March with the ballot for entry opening in November 2025.

