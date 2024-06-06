Course records under threat – 2.000 expected at Worthing 10k and Junior Mile
Race Director Gavin Stephens told us: “The race always attracts a quality field, with the flat coastal route providing a perfect PB opportunity. With favourable race conditions forecast course records are once again under threat.”
The female record set in 2021 stands at 34:07 (Holly Dixon, Cambridge Harriers) and will be targeted by Beth Kidger (Brighton Phoenix) who has a PB of 32.21 set at Trafford 10K last year.
Previous winner Cassie Thorp (Portsmouth AC) is also in PB shape with a 34.02 clocking at the Chichester 10k in February.
The male race looks wide open, with Morgan Roberts (Herne Hill Harriers) and Scott Cousins (Springfield Harriers) both targeting sub 31 minutes. However, there could certainly be a surprise winner, with late elite entries still being received.
The 10k starts and finishes on Worthing promenade at 9:30am, following an out-and-back route to Goring-by-Sea. Road closures are in place from 9:15am to 11am.
The event’s primary charity partner is Care for Veterans, who will be commemorating the 80-year anniversary of D Day with an 80-strong team, this includes three veterans being pushed in their wheelchairs. Town crier Bob Smytherman will read the D Day proclamation at the start of the race.
Myra Jasper, of Care for Veterans, said: “The Worthing community always delivers with their crowd support, which makes so much difference to all our participants, we’re looking forward to a fantastic day.”
Prior to the 10k will be a junior mile starting at 9am. This follows an out-and-back route on Worthing promenade.
