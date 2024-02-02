Course records under threat at sell-out Chichester 10k
Race Director Gavin Stephens commented: “If friendly weather greets the runners on race day we could see something really special. The entry list is top notch and the inclusion of the British Masters Championships brings quality throughout the age categories.”
The women’s course record of 34.37 set by Cassie Thorp of Portsmouth AC looks under threat with internation Gemma Steel from Charnwood AC in the line-up as well as in-form Rebecca Johnson from Highgate and Lauren Hall from Aldershot & Farnham.
For the men, it could well be a local name at the head of the race with Worthing’s Jack Woods setting the UK’s fastest parkrun time of 14.31 for 5k last weekend. However there are a clutch of entrants who could be pushing the 30-minute barrier so much will depend on race tactics on the day.
The sold-out race starts at 9.30am with a lap of Goodwood Motor Circuit before the runners go out onto the surrounding roads before returning to the circuit to finish in front of the main grandstand. Spectators are welcome.