Covid strikes at the heart of Goring Manor

Of the squad who travelled away to a match the previous Friday evening, four players were laid low by Covid over the ensuing weekend.

The plus side was that a greater reliance fell upon the new influx of players and thankfully these players stepped up to the mark.

On Monday, Goring travelled to Worthing for a Brodie Tray league match. Each team won on 2 rinks but Worthing claimed victory by 6 points yo 4 by virtue of their higher overall shot score.

Top rink for Goring went to newcomers Brenda Rice and Elaine Hughes alongside seasoned stalwarts Chris Allan and skip Wendy Davies. Skip Gordon Walker also won, whose lead was newcomer Rick Poland.

A home friendly against Southwater followed. Goring narrowly lost two of the three rinks, which included a further 4 of the new intake, who were Peter Planner, Ann and Scot Edwards and Dawn Poland. Goring won the match because of the big win by Chris Allan, Mick Thair and skip Mick Mayes.

A Stracey Shield league match away to Maltravers was next. Both teams won on 2 rinks and by a mere 2 shots, Maltravers gained the aggregate shot points to win the match 6 points to 4.

Top rink went to Mick Mayes, Bill Porter, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood. Skip Pete Treagust also had a good win.

The week ended with another tricky match in a trip to Worthing for a West Sussex Bowls League match. Once again, both teams won on 2 rinks and once again the aggregate shots points went to the opposition leaving Goring with a 6 points to 4 defeat.

Top rink went to Peter Cook, Peter Planner, Dave Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi. Skip Chris Wood kept up his winning ways.