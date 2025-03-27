Cox Express could be speedy at Fontwell Park

There’s competitive action to look forward to on Friday afternoon as Fontwell hosts a six-race card.

Action begins at 2.10pm with a two-mile five-and-a-half-furlong handicap hurdle and concludes with a two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong handicap hurdle at 4.55pm.

Read below for the latest tips and a full preview of the Fontwell card on Monday courtesy of Punters Lounge, who provide the best Aintree tips.

In the opening contest (2.10), a two-mile five-and-a-half-furlong hands and heels handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur jockeys, Bank On Frank could be worth chancing. He’s making his handicap debut after four runs over hurdles behind the decent Jurancon and Pleasington. The seven-year-old finished second in a point-to-point over two miles and four furlongs, and after three runs over hurdles at two miles, this step up in trip should suit nicely.

It’s been a while between drinks, but The Cox Express could return back to the winners’ enclosure in the two-mile five-and-a-half-furlong handicap chase at 2.40. His only win of his career came during his debut bumper in January 2023, which is a worry. However, connections are applying the first-time cheekpieces and he is a horse who prefers decent ground having finished second over this course and distance in May 2024. A mark of 82 is still workable, and if he can return back to his best form, he can win this.

Race three at 3.10 is a two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong maiden hurdle with Boston Boy representing Jonjo & AJ O’Neill. He’s run-out twice this season, so he’s had a difficult season, but some of his form looks nice. He finished third to Meetmebythesea and Mythical Moon at Doncaster in January and he looked like a potential winner at Leicester in November before running out. The race was won by the thoroughly unexposed Woodland Park. He could be up to winning this.

In the 3.45, a £40,000 Class 2 two-mile three-and-a-half-furlong handicap chase, Royal Mer could reverse the form with Diplomatic Ash from Fontwell earlier this month. Diplomatic Ash received nine pounds in weight the last time they met, but they now run off level weights. Just half-a-length separated them that day and David Pipe’s seven-year-old travelled sweetly into the contest. His rating of 114 is workable, and he could be the answer.

The penultimate race at 4.20 is a two-mile five-and-a-half-furlong novices’ hurdle and Authentic Legacy could back up from his Newbury win. He won in handicap company off 112 last time out when beating Razzle Dazzle Boy who beat him at Sandown in December. He also finished behind Miami Magic in October and Knight Of Allen in April. Authentic Legacy has decent form on nice ground and he is clearly in good form, so he gets the vote.

In the finale, a two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong handicap hurdle at 4.55, Call To Duty gets his preferred conditions and could be the one. He’s consistently run on good ground, which he is likely to get on Friday, and his form with Geezer Rockstar from a Taunton bumper isn’t bad. Connections have given him a wind operation, and a mark of 102 is five pounds below his opening handicap rating. If he’s ready to go after a 120-day break, he can win.

Fontwell selections - Friday

2.10 - Bank On Frank

2.40 - The Cox Express

3.10 - Boston Boy

3.45 - Royal Mer

4.20 - Authentic Legacy

4.55 - Call To Duty