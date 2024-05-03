Crablands Bowling Club report

First matches of the season
By Sarah FewsterContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:24 BST
Tuesday 30th April The first match of the season was a Men’s friendly against Wittering at Wittering. Crablands winning by 2 points overall.

Teams Tom Halliday, Mark Beeby, Ian Cooper and Trevor Palmer.

Archie Colletta, Tom Oliver, Mike Lockyer and Richard Humphrey who gained Top Rink.

John Thorp, Albert Humphreys, Alan Bateman and John Cornwell.

David Evans, Lew Lewendon, Peter Blackman and Tony Dade.

Thursday 2nd May The Ladies first match should have been a friendly against Wittering Ladies but had to be cancelled due to bad weather and so not being able to get on the green.