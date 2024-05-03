Crablands Bowling Club report

Tuesday 30th April The first match of the season was a Men’s friendly against Wittering at Wittering. Crablands winning by 2 points overall.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Thursday 2nd May The Ladies first match should have been a friendly against Wittering Ladies but had to be cancelled due to bad weather and so not being able to get on the green.