CRAFC showcase depth of squad as two teams battle for top spot

By Terri WheelerContributor
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:23 BST
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club's highly anticipated match between the 1st and 2nd teams in the iPadel Summer League took place with an impressive victory for the 1st team.

The 1st team showcased their superior skills on the court, securing a decisive 4-0 win over the 2nd team. The players demonstrated exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the match.

Reflecting on the team's performance, 1st team captain Mat Worden shared "I a:m incredibly proud of my team's dedication and hard work. Today's victory is a testament to our relentless training and commitment to excellence."

The Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club continues to uphold its reputation for fostering a dynamic and competitive sporting environment, attracting players of all levels to participate and excel in the iPadel Summer League.

Chichester Racquets Padel Squad.

For more information on upcoming matches and events, visit the Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club website or contact the club directly.

Contact: Chichester Racquets and Fitness ClubPhone: 01243 785664Email: [email protected]: www.crafc.co.uk