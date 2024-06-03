CRAFC showcase depth of squad as two teams battle for top spot
The 1st team showcased their superior skills on the court, securing a decisive 4-0 win over the 2nd team. The players demonstrated exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the match.
Reflecting on the team's performance, 1st team captain Mat Worden shared "I a:m incredibly proud of my team's dedication and hard work. Today's victory is a testament to our relentless training and commitment to excellence."
The Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club continues to uphold its reputation for fostering a dynamic and competitive sporting environment, attracting players of all levels to participate and excel in the iPadel Summer League.
For more information on upcoming matches and events, visit the Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club website or contact the club directly.
