Crawley bobsleigh ace Brad Hall claims Bronze in World Championships

Crawley bobsleigh ace Brad Hall has returned from the World Championships with a bronze medal.

It is Great Britain’s second 4-man bobsleigh World Championship medal since the Second World War after Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett won bronze in Lake Placid, New York.

After waiting 84 years for a 4-man medal, Hall and his crew made the podium for the second time in three seasons, adding bronze to their silver from St Moritz in 2023.

They clocked a three-run time of 2 minutes 45 seconds to finish 0.64 seconds clear of home favourite Frankie Del Duca in fourth, 0.7 seconds ahead of Germany’s Adam Ammour in fifth and 1.26 seconds clear of Switzerland’s Michael Vogt in sixth.

Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cakett of Great Britain compete in the 2025 IBSF World Championships at Mt Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Hall is now the most successful British men's pilot in World Cup history with no fewer than 20 race medals and three overall season podium places to his name.

Having come through the Accelerated Driver Programme after initially joining British Bobsleigh as a brakeman in 2012, he made his first World Cup outing as a driver in early 2015 and went on to compete at both the 2016 and 2017 World Championships before piloting Joel Fearon, Cackett and Bruce Tasker to a World Cup bronze medal in Park City in November 2017.

Brad played county level rugby in his teens and represented the South of England at college. He turned his attentions to athletics from the age of 16-21, setting a national record in the decathlon and achieving a top five UK ranking for the U23 discus.

His first winter sports experience came in skeleton after applying through a UK Sport Talent TD campaign but he switched to bobsleigh shortly after his maiden trip to Lillehammer in 2011/12.