Crawley boxer Khan steps up in class
KHAN now moves to 8-0 in the super lightweight division after this, his first inside the distance win as a pro.
33-year-old Lucero came into the fight with only eight defeats in 28 contests including 12 knockout wins but Khan took on the step up in class without hesitation.
Drilling jabs and stinging right hands into the face of the Mexican in the first round set up a taste of things to come and although he came back gamely in the second, Khan's attacks would often see him covering up on the ropes for protection.
A left hook right hand combination at the start of the third rocked Lucero and he slumped to the canvas being rescued by the bottom rope. Although he beat the count, a further barrage from Khan forced referee Lee Avery to halt proceedings at 01.08.
Promoter Steve Goodwin said: "Sher is gunning for titles now in 2025. I couldn't be more happier with his progress".