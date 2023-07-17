Crawley boy Leland walks away with bronze and silver at Elite BJJ World Championships

An 11-year-old from Crawley has competed in the Elite BJJ junior Gi and no-Gi world championships in Wolverhampton – and walked away with a bronze and a silver.

The two-day event showcased the best talent in Jiu-Jitsu and Leland Weston, who lives in Bewbush and goes to Waterfield Primary fought the best fighters from all over from wrestlers to MMA fighters.Leland, who trains at the SWBJJ Academy had nine fights in all over the two days and finished third in the Gi and second in the no-Gi.

On day one, Leland had four fights, submitting three opponents and losing by two points against the winner. On day two, Leland had five fights, winning four via submission losing the final by two points.

Leland is a multiple champion having won the Elite Europeans and is currently the English champion four years in the row.

Leland Weston, from Bewbush, Crawley, with his haul of medals. Picture: Sonny Weston

Dad Sonny said: “Just to put it into context this sport is a really tough sport and Leland has been training since he was four years old. He has won pretty much everything there is to win.

"He is a really well mannered kid and currently a prefect at his school.”