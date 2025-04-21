Crawley fight fans in for a treat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Three Bridges based Crawley Amateur Boxing Club are holding their second inter-club tournament of the year at the Goffs Park Social Club on Sunday, April 27 with the action starting at 12.30pm.
Matchmaker Andy Watson has put together an 18-bout programme featuring some of the top amateurs in the region.
Topping the bill for Crawley is the talented Archie MInter from the famous fighting family. He faces James Capiral of Southampton in an elite class 3 x 3 minute round contest which promises to be a belter.
New sensation Farren Kiyani looks for his seventh straight win but will have a battle for it against Patrick Moises from the respected Royal Resistance club from Kent. They also bring Ben Musgrove’s next opponent. Ben scored a sensational stoppage win on this show last year.
Promising Aymen Gulzar makes his debut against an unbeaten opponent from Bognor.
There will be other even, high action contests involving boxers from nearby clubs.
Niall Watson and Alfie Brand look to reverse previous points defeats.
Tickets for the event are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s, with licenced bar and refreshments available. Tickets can be purchased on the door.