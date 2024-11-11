Crawley Life Saving Club enjoy gold medal success at prestigious national meet

Crawley Team Life Saving team - L/R Emily Goodwin, Asier Lopez, Cristina Lopez, Amaia Lopez, Gary Lee, Amy Newnham, Gemma Bissett & Paula Scholfield | Picture: Crawley Life Saving Club

Five Crawley Town Life Saving Club members have competed in Liverpool at the prestigious Rascals National Lifesaving Meet held recently.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the only major championships in the UK to run both heats and finals, resulting in a very exciting, if not tiring two days of competition and attracting teams from as far afield as Norway.

Finishing the season as he started, “all-rounder” Asier Lopez, competing in the 15-18 age group was again the Club’s top medal winner. He won five individual gold medals in the 50m Manikin Carry, 100m Manikin Carry with Fins, 100m Manikin Tow with Fins, 100m Rescue Medley and 200m Super Lifesaver. In addition, he won a bronze medal in the 200m Obstacles and would have won another gold in the 12.5m Line Throw but for a swim lane infringement disqualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What made his performances even more impressive was the fact that three of his winning times would have gained him two B final places and an A final at the recent National teams Youth World Championships, so enhancing his prospects for his first GBR representation next year.

Competing in the same age group, older sister, Amaia, who for the past three years has successfully represented the GBR Youth team (U19), won three gold medals in the 50m Manikin Carry, 100m Rescue Medley and 12.5m Line Throw, along with two silver medals in the 200m Obstacles and 200m Super Lifesaver. This was Amaia’s last major competition at youth level, so she now needs to step up her performance if she wishes to continue what has been a very enjoyable and successful international career.

Making her second successful appearance for the Club in the same age group was 16-year-old, Amy Newnham, who showed great future potential by winning a gold medal with Amaia in the Line Throw.

Multi-talented Gemma B, competing at her first lifesaving competition in the 13-14 age group, won a silver medal in the 100m Rescue Medley and a bronze medal in the 50m Manikin Carry. What made her performance even more remarkable was that the day before the championships, Gemma was successfully trialling for Chelsea Football Club in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three youth girls then teamed up with the Club’s senior England international competitor, Emily Goodwin, to end a successful weekend of competition by winning a bronze medal in the Ladies Open 4 x 50m Medley Relay.

Crawley Town Lifesaving Club will now start to prepare for next year’s three National meets, the first being the Welsh Still Water Championships at the end of January. All three will be used by the England selectors to pick both the English Open and Development teams for next year’s Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships taking place in July at the Swansea 50m pool. If you wish to try lifesaving sport, please come along on a Tuesday evening between 8.00 to 10.00 at K2 and give it a go.