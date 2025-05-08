Crawley Paralympian Jodie Grinham MBE tells her story at awards ceremony - watch full Q&A here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paralympic gold medallist Jodie Grinham MBE did a Q&A at the inaugural Manor Royal Recognition Awards held at Crawley Town Football Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old won gold and bronze medals at the Paris games last year and in the Q&A gave an insight into how she got into archery and how she hid her pregnancy in the build up to the Paralympics.

Jodie was born in Haverfordwest, in Wales and now lives in Crawley. She won silver at the Rio Paralympic Games in the compound mixed team event, where she was partnered with John Stubbs. She was born with a condition called Brachysyndactyly. She has a shortened left arm, an underdeveloped left shoulder, no fingers and half a thumb on her left hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she took up archery, Jodie worked with her dad to develop a way to shoot that allowed her to grip the bow. She grew up in Crawley and was a law school student before focusing on being an elite athlete.

Jodie Grinham talks to Steve Sawyer at the Manor Royal Recognition Awards | Picture: Mark Dunford

At the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Jodie brought home two medals: individual compound open women's bronze, and compound open mixed team gold with Nathan Macqueen. As a result, she became the first ever pregnant Paralympic medallist, and she has been awarded an MBE for services to archery.

Also, this year at the European Para Cup, Jodie took the individual compound women's open title as well as the doubles compound open gold medal with Phoebe Paterson Pine. She and Phoebe also won the compound open doubles bronze medal at the European Para Championships.

After the Q&AQ with Manor Royal BID’s Steve Sawyer, Jodie helped present the awards celebrate the wonderful people and companies of Manor Royal.