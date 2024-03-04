Crawley Rugby Football Club Coaches to fold the flags high at Twickenham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a landmark event for Crawley Rugby Football Club, 25 of its dedicated coaches and managers are set to grace the pitch of Twickenham Stadium, assuming the esteemed role of flag bearers at the upcoming 6 Nations fixture between England and Ireland.

This Saturday, the local heroes of Crawley RFC will take part in the pre-match ceremony, representing not just their club but the community spirit of rugby. Their presence on the field, ahead of such a significant international game, is a nod to the club’s commitment to the sport and its integral role in fostering rugby talent and enthusiasm in the region.

“It’s a massive honour for us,” said Dan McGurran, Chairman at Crawley RFC. “To be out there, on the field of Twickenham, bearing the flag for our country and our club – it’s something we’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

The selection of Crawley RFC’s coaches and managers for this role highlights the club's stature and the respect it has garnered within the rugby community. It also serves as an inspiration for the club's players, from the youth teams to the senior squads, emphasizing the opportunities and recognition that come with dedication to the sport.

As the community gathers to witness this historic moment, Crawley RFC has also organised a live viewing event at the club, promising an atmosphere rivalling the excitement at Twickenham. Fans are invited to come together, don the club’s colours, and cheer on their representatives from home ground.

For those who cannot attend in person, the club encourages the wider community to join in the excitement via social media, sharing their support with the hashtag #CrawleyRFCatTwickenham.

