Croquet for all at Crowhurst

Croquet is a relatively rare sport.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that because its antics are not constantly splattered over the news, that it doesn’t deserve a fair mention in the sports page of a reputable newspaper.

Croquet is definitely not ‘just for’ (or played by) ‘posh old folk’‘ It’s for everyone. But just like every other new sport, hobby or pastime, it needs to be played to be learned. It’s an age-old sport that uses simple tactics, but requires some strategy and thought.

It brings great pleasure when it goes right and a few choice words when it doesn’t! It can be competitive ~ but also creates teamwork. It’s active, but doesn’t require any intense workouts, so it’s perfect for all of us who are not perfect specimens of humanity (but it’s also great for those who are!).

This is a sport that knows no boundaries as it is played on equal terms by men and women and between the young and the not so young. Because it’s played outdoors, it’s healthy, it allows for genteel exercise ~ without you even knowing it - and best of all... It’s FUN!

Following on from last week which was the ‘National Croquet Week’ – did you also know there is a croquet club in Crowhurst?

Perfectly placed within the village, with the headquarters at the charming and quintessential English sports pavilion, “The Croqueteers” Croquet Club can be found playing on the Recreation Ground, Sandrock Hill, Crowhurst, TN33 9AT.

They are fortunate to have room for two full size croquet courts and provide a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere amid lovely countryside. At present they only play Golf Croquet, which is a version that is increasing in popularity due in part to the fact that complete novices can be introduced to this game rather more quickly and can begin playing happily after just learning a few basic concepts.

Too much instruction and information too soon is often off-putting and defeats the object of encouragement and enjoyment. The club are affiliated to Croquet England and the South East Croquet Federation.

Your first two introductory games will be free of charge or any form of obligation. All club equipment is freely available for the players use. We play three times a week ~ Mother Nature permitting ~ but you choose and play when you wish.

The club enjoy several annual reciprocal inter-club friendly matches with other clubs which helps strengthen members’ skills, boosts self confidence and expands horizons. They remain a relatively small club, with aspirations.

They aim to grow membership while still retaining all the benefits of being a small, familial and very friendly sports club. Why not come and take a look ? Give it a try and see if you too would like to join in this addictive sport .

Please contact [email protected] or phone Anne on 01580 831881 or mobile: 07469 245201 or Nikki on mobile: 07902 758191 for more.