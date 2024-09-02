Croquet for all at Probus Clubs' annual competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Monday, August 21, South Downs and Chanctonbury Pobus Clubs held an inter club croquet competition.

The event was held at the Sussex County Croquet Club, Southwick and organised by Jonathan Issacs, a member of South Downs and President of the Sussex County Croquet Club together with Laki Marangos of Chanctonbury.

The weather was bright and sunny and there were numerous games, sometimes serious, interrupted by an excellent lunch.

Although there were some “professional” games the main event was won by Simon Powlson (Chanctonbury) and Jean Keeling (Southdowns).

Pure concentration.

Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/