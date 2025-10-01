Croquet newbie in national finals

Mike Pudney

A newcomer to croquet in June last year, Chichester and Fishbourne club member Mike Pudney has come sixth in a national final.

He won nine of his 15 games in Croquet England’s C Series Tournament, a developmental category for relatively new players with a handicap of 7 or higher, having won aregioal tournament earlier in the year.

Chairman David Russell said: “It was a fitting reward for his colossal efforts this year and shows great potential for the future.”

It was one of the highlights of the 2025 season for the local club which has had to finish their season early due to the ravage caused by the drought to the two lawns and the urgent need for treatment so that they are fit to play on next season.