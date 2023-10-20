BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Cross beats world No1 Smith – but can’t claim German title

Rob Cross pulled off a splendid victory over world darts champion and world No1 Michael Smith.
By Simon Newstead
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The world No9 from St Leonards triumphed 6-5 in a high-class German Darts Championship third-round encounter.

Cross averaged 102.16, hit five 180s and six of his 12 attempts at a double, and landed a 150 checkout against his England team-mate at this summer's World Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2018 world champion was beaten 6-4, however, by world number four and newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Cross began the year's final European Tour event by coming through a tricky second-round tie against Gian van Veen in a deciding leg with a 98.96 average.

Related topics:St Leonards