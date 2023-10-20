Cross beats world No1 Smith – but can’t claim German title
Rob Cross pulled off a splendid victory over world darts champion and world No1 Michael Smith.
The world No9 from St Leonards triumphed 6-5 in a high-class German Darts Championship third-round encounter.
Cross averaged 102.16, hit five 180s and six of his 12 attempts at a double, and landed a 150 checkout against his England team-mate at this summer's World Cup.
The 2018 world champion was beaten 6-4, however, by world number four and newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals on Sunday.
Cross began the year's final European Tour event by coming through a tricky second-round tie against Gian van Veen in a deciding leg with a 98.96 average.