Rob Cross has clinched his second Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) title in the space of three weeks.

The world number six from St Leonards followed his Baltic Sea Darts Open triumph on the European Tour last month by winning the bet365 US Darts Masters in New York.

Cross claimed his fourth World Series of Darts tournament victory by defeating a trio of world champions on a bumper Saturday night of action at Madison Square Garden.

He saw off Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, Luke Humphries in the semi-finals and Gerwyn Price in a thrilling final where Cross wasn't ahead until the very end.

Rob Cross has won the bet365 US Darts Masters in New York (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old said: "This means a lot to me. To win any title with the likes of Luke Littler around, you've got to embrace it. I think I was a little bit fortunate tonight, but I've loved this weekend, it's been absolutely amazing. I'm working really hard and I feel better than ever."

Cross fought back from 6-4 and 7-6 down to edge out world number four Price 8-7 in the final to pocket the £20,000 top prize. Voltage, as Cross is nicknamed, took the last two legs, including the decider against the throw, as Price was left to rue missing three darts for a 5-2 lead.

"I felt a little bit spent at the end and I thought Gezzy (Price) had me beaten, but I'm really glad to get over the line," added Cross.

The 2018 world champion previously came through a see-saw semi-final against world number one and recent Premier League runner-up Humphries.

Cross saw a 5-0 advantage wiped out, but responded brilliantly to win the subsequent two legs in 11 and 12 darts for a 7-5 victory in a contest where he landed six 180s.

Prior to that, Cross clinched six of the last eight legs to defeat reigning champion and world number two Van Gerwen 6-4 in the quarter-finals, this time hitting five 180s.