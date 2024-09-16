Cross Country Galor for HY
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Isabella Buchanan came second with a time of 11:35 and Florence Tewkesbury came in at 82nd place with a time of 13:28. The two girls showed superb performance out of a field of 247 runners over a distance of 3K.
On a relatively flat course with a couple of small, steep climbs and flowing descents the two girls went off with a great pace. Both runners looked very comfortable and this is evidence to their training sessions.
Mark Tewkesbury said: "Flo overcame a stitch to finish in 82nd, she wanted top 100 so this is a good start to the cross country season. She is continuing to train consistently and is one to watch for the Cross Country season."
Barry Buchanan said: "Izzy went off with the lead group but was content to sit in and not do all the work, she looked comfortable, then somebody opened up the gap on a downhill section putting Izzy in second place just after halfway.
"With a pack running to catch her, Izzy had to keep pushing to hold second place and towards the last mile she was closing the gap on the lead girl but ran out of the race course. Isabella raced hard and came away extremely happy."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.