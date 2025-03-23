HY juniors at the Cross Country fixture

Beth Wilson and Jessica Harmer were back at Lee Valley for the Vault London indoor competition as a busy spell for HY AC members continued.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica vaulted well, easily clearing the 2.07m and showing her much improved technique. She attempted the 2.17m for training and will continue for this height in the future.

Beth was up next, continuing her recent run of great performances. She gained a new PB of 2.82m after clearing 2.77m earlier on in the day. She came first in her competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings Half Marathon was cancelled but Nathan Bible got a last-minute ticket to run the Herne Bay half marathon.

He came second out of 349 runners with a new PB of 1:21:03. This is an excellent race along the Kent coastline, through Herne Bay and Whitstable.

Stephen Gates and Susannah Gates ran the Forest of Dean Spring Trails Half Marathon in Wales over the weekend, the race attracting 1090 runners. This is an off-road course around historic woodland.

Stephen came 17th in a time of 1.18:45, this gave him 5th place in his age category. Susannah came 443rd with a time of 1.55:31 coming 21st in her age category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the final schools cross country event of the season in Southend. Twenty competitors ran from each county and they all put on a great show.

HY’s Tera Buckland came 35th in the Year 7 girls’ race, coming third Sussex girl. In the Year 7 boys’ race, Henry Sully came 46th, Noah Mayhew came 64th and Ben Sims came in 82nd. Henry was the 7th Sussex boy to cross the line.

Amelia Skelton came 30th place in the Year 8 girls’ race, coming in as second Sussex girl back.