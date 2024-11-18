Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Cross reached the latter stages of another big Professional Darts Corporation televised tournament, defeating fellow East Sussex player Ritchie Edhouse along the way.

The world number four from St Leonards made it to the quarter-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

It was the fifth time Cross has got to the last eight or better of a televised ranking event in 2024, as well as being a quarter-finalist at the non-ranked World Series of Darts Finals.

Cross, 34, began the Grand Slam, a nine-day tournament screened live on Sky Sports, by finishing runner-up in group C.

Rob Cross couldn't repeat his run to the Grand Slam final (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty)

He beat Leonard Gates 5-2 and two-time world champion Peter Wright 5-1 either side of losing 5-3 to Martin Lukeman in a match he led 3-0.

The 2018 world champion then produced an extraordinary display of finishing to defeat recently-crowned European Championship winner Edhouse 10-4 in the last 16.

Cross was successful with 10 of his 12 attempts at a double, including all of his first eight, and landed three hundred-plus checkouts, the highest of which was a superb 164.

But his hopes of repeating his run to the final last year were ended by a disappointing 16-11 loss against eventual runner-up Lukeman in the last eight, despite taking an early 5-1 lead.

Cross was again pretty good on the outer ring, hitting 11 doubles from 23 attempts, two of them for hundred-plus finishes, yet once more his scoring fell short of the standard he would hope for.

Meanwhile, Edhouse carried on from where he left off at last month’s European Championship by topping group D with a hat-trick of convincing victories.

The world number 29 saw off Ross Smith 5-1 (with a 103.99 average), Connor Scutt 5-2 and sixth-ranked Dave Chisnall 5-2 (with a 105 average).

Edhouse then lost to Cross despite landing eight 180s, but reaching the last 16 represented another positive performance in a real breakthrough year for the 41-year-old.

Cross and Edhouse will both feature in another televised event, the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals, in Minehead this weekend.

Cross has an eye-catching first-round tie against Grand Slam champion and new world number five Luke Littler, while Edhouse will take on Luke Woodhouse.

Both of those games will be played on Friday and the 64-man tournament will be televised on ITV4.