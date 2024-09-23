Crushing defeat wrecks Pavilion's chances of Stracey Shield title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Pavilion started their 12th and final match of the Stracey Shield season in third position, knowing they needed a big win to retain the title.

They started well against Maltravers in Littlehampton and after the first few ends were up on three of the four rinks. That was as good as it got, however, with Pavilion suffering their heaviest defeat of the season, by 100 shots to 60.

Keith Lyons, Sue Bryan, Colin Johnson and skip Warwick Davis moved 10 shots clear on the eighth end but a five for Jack Carline's rink on the ninth gave the hosts vital momentum. They dropped only one more shot and won 24-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Ritter, Pam Duffield, Phil Carter and David Berry were also in a great position after eight of the 21 ends, leading 13-4. Maltravers clawed their way back to tie the game on the 15th. Two sixes for Alan Howe's rink near the finish sealed the points in a 33-16 victory.

Tell us your club news.

Alan Crowter, Archie Davis, Alan Cheeseman and Richard Krupa moved ahead on the sixth before Jimmy Wan's rink turned the game. A six on the ninth put Maltravers in control and they never relented, winning 21-13.

Nour Dissem, Chris Cheeseman, Bryan Bodicoat and Barry Ledger had the distinction of taking more ends than their opponents. A four and two threes for Maltravers made the difference in a 19-16 win.

The 10 points the hosts earned meant they took the title, with Tarring Priory runners-up and Pavilion finishing third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Carter, captain of Pavilion's Stracey Shield team, was left to reflect on the four heavy defeats in the first five matches during May and June, which ultimately proved too big a handicap for the defending champions to overcome.

Play now switches to the club's six indoor rinks, with opening drives being held over the next few days before the first friendly fixture at home to Worthing IBC on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm.

Horsham are the first opponents of the new season in the Sussex County Indoor Bowls Association league, on Sunday, October 6 at 10am.

The indoor rinks are also being used this season as the new home of the West Sussex County Short Mat Bowls Assoication, which staged its first match at the weekend.