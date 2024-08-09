Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Annual Rocky's Rose Bowl fishing tournament was held by The Old Hastings Fishing Club at Rocky's syndicate water Camber.

Rocky (Mick Colvin), a proper character and avid angler, sadly passed away from cancer in 2016.

Each year a charity is nominated to receive the revenue raised at the event, and this year the proceeds will be going to the RNLI

Christina Morgan, Rocky's wife, told how Rocky remembered how his father Tom helped to launch the lifeboat if the maroon went up in the Old Town. “In those days, all able hands were needed to haul the boat.”

Presentation time after the Rocky's Rose Bowl event | Contributed picture

Rocky's family attended the event with Dave Colvin, Rocky's son, presenting Rockiy's Rose Bowl and a bottle of whiskey to this year's winner Curtis Alexander – the third time Curtis has won this illustrious trophy.

It was a difficult day but Curtis caught an impressive 4lb 11oz eel for a total winning weight of 5lb 13oz.

Last year's winner Dave Checksfield was second with an impressive mixed bag of roach and rudd for a weight of 3lb 8oz. Joint third were Steven Winterburn and Matt Sidel.

It was a lovely day where all the anglers took a break for an hour and enjoyed an impressive barbecue and a few cold beers supplied by Rocky's family. A big thank-you went to Hastings Angling Centre, who donated £45 in gift vouchers for the winners.

Old Hastings Fishing Club anticipate the revenue raised for the RNLI will top £250. They welcome new members; email [email protected]