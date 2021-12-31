Cyclo cross is a challenge for hardy Haynes

Darren Haynes and rivals go for glory at Lydden Hill

The event, promoted by VC Deal, was held at Lydden Hill Race Circuit between Dover and Canterbury.

In the race for men over 50 Darren made a rocket start more in keeping with the rally cross cars that frequent this track.

He was briefly up to second place, but once off the tarmac and on to grass and mud made slippery by chilly December mist, he literally started slipping back.

Despite a late pre-race change of wheels to tyres supposedly more suited to the conditions Darren found himself racing the usual

suspects and in 13th place at the conclusion of the first

lap.

A three-way tussle ensued which saw him lose another place the next time around and he was down to 15th by the end of lap three.

He could taste the mud being thrown up by the wheel in front as the bell rang for the final lap and fought his way past to claim 14th place from 41 finishers by the chequered flag.