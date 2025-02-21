Darts: Southwater show Alfold why they're leaders

H&W Dart League B Division leaders Southwater Club A visited Alfold Sports Club and came away with a 6-3 win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Partridge, sitting in second spot, were away at bottom side The Fox but were surprisingly beaten 5-4 with Ryan Mitchell hitting two 180s for the home side.

The Dog & Bacon made the trip to face Ashington but were beaten 5-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the A Division, Tony's Old Boyz postponed their game with Kings Head Royals to a later date and instead re-arranged with Southwater Club B, coming out 6-3 on top to lead the table. Alex Gurr hit a 180 for the Old Boyz, Matt Smallwood had a 120 shot for visitors.

The Railway and Academy

The Plough hosted Loxwood Sports Association and had a 6-3 win. Academy played a derby at The Railway, who came on top 5-4.

Next is the Peter Wickersham & Laurie Wilson Flying Pairs competitions at Southwater Club. Please register by 8:20pm. This is the last chance to raise funds for the league’s charity so please make the effort to attend.

All teams holding trophies from last season MUST return them. Any team failing to do so will deducted three points for each trophy not returned, as per rule 16. No excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RESULTS – A Division: Plough 6 Loxwood Sports Association 3; Railway 5 Academy 4; Tony's Old Boyz v Kings Head Royals - Postponed; Tony's Old Boys 6 Southwater Club B 3. B Division: Alfold Sports Club 3 Southwater Club A 6; Ashington Club 5 Dog & Bacon 4; The Fox 5 The Partridge 4. 180s – Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz; Ryan Mitchell - The Fox x 2. 100+ Finishes – Matt Smallwood - Southwater Club B 120.

The Windmill and Ashington Club

…

Horsham 5s League

The two Southwater Club teams clashed as the A hosted the Bs. Despite 180s from Paul Clark and Riley Darkins, the A team went down 6-2, allowing the Bs to take over the top spot in the division.

Ashington Club visited bottom side The Windmill and helped by a 180 from Adam Pranskus, triumphed 6-2. The Shelley Arms A had bye and dropped to second place.

Leaders of the B Division, The Plough, made the trip to face Slinfold, and for the third match between the teams, it ended in a 4-4 draw. In another derby match, Shelley Arms C were at home to their B team and gained points on the top team with a 6-2. The Malt Shovel travelled to play The White Horse and also won 6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week is the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup and the second round-robin game in the Mick Edwards Plate: Southwater Club A vs. Ashington Club @ Southwater Club; Southwater Club B vs. The Shelley Arms A @ Ashington Club. Mick Edwards Plate: The Shelley Arms B vs. The Plough @ The Shelley Arms.

Tonight (Feb 27), the H&W Dart League host their annual Peter Wickersham singles and Laurie Wilson flying pairs competitions at Southwater Club. This is open to members of The Horsham 5s league; entry is by donation.

RESULTS: A Division – Southwater Club A 2 Southwater Club B 6; The Windmill 2 Ashington Club 6; The Shelley Arms A - Bye. B Division – Slinfold CC 4 The Plough 4; The Shelley Arms C 6 The Shelley Arms B 2; White Horse 2 The Malt Shovel 6. 180s – Adam Pranskus - Ashington Club; Paul Clark - Southwater Club A; Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A.