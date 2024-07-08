Date confirmed for next year's Hailsham Community Run
Scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, organisers are confident that the next Hailsham Community Run event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive one-mile runs.
A launch date has been set for Sunday, September 1, whereby registration for participants will be officially opened. The target number of participants in the run next year is 1,000.
Cllr Karen Nicholls will resume her role as Inclusion Lead next year and head up the one-mile inclusive run and Sports Systems Ltd will provide the technical expertise for the event.
Anyone who is interested in sponsorship should call 07723 444209.
"The date is set for next year's Hailsham Community Run, so mark it in your diaries today!," said project lead and town councillor Mary Laxton.
"Also, the website will be open for registration on 1st September, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.
"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last May with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause.
"After the success of this year's event and last year's inaugural spectacular, the Hailsham Community Run is one of the largest growing events in the running calendar in our county. The date is set for next year, so mark it in your diaries today and be one of the first to register on September 1!"
