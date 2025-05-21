David wins croquet trophy on 13th hoop
The winner of Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club's clock croquet men's singles tournament was David Stocks.
He pipped Tony Hicks on the 13th hoop, only played when the score reaches 6-6, clearing and hooping with accuracy.
The other semi-finalists were the organiser of the event John Effingham and Bob Gowers.
In a recent association croquet toournament at Budleigh Salterton, Tony Hicks came second, losing by just one hoop, 22-21, in a play-off in extra time.
In a golf croquet home match against West Wittering, held at the club's lawns at Fishbourne Playing Fields, the away team won 5-3. It was all sqare until the final round when Chichester lost both doubles games.