Dawes secures his spot in the National Semi Finals

James Dawes booked his spot in the National Semi Finals next week after his win against Stonebridge's Mohammed Mohammed.

In the first round, both boxers put their jabs to good use, however James, being the taller, was having more success. Mohammed, realising he had to close the distance, let a barrage of punches go and as James bobbed and weaved, he was deducted a point for a low head. Almost immediately after, Mohammed had a point took off for constant holding.

In the second round, James started to find his distance, causing Mohammed to again hold and have another point deducted. Following this, Mohammed had more points deducted on two occasions as Mohammed again was holding and then hit James on the break after the referee calling to stop, landing three punches on the second time after the referee called time. Having seen enough and having deducted four points in total, the referee disqualified Mohammed, making James the winner.

Coach, Danny Essex, said, "I'm really proud of James, having only been back in the gym for three months, in his first two bouts back, he has become Southern Counties champion and now got himself to the Semi Finals of the National Development Championships. He's got two tough bouts ahead of him, but I honestly do believe in this lad so much and am certain that on his day, he's more than capable of winning the tournament."

James Dawes with coach Danny Essex

Horsham Boxing Club have also got their next home show coming up on Saturday 16th November back at The Drill Hall. The club would like to extend their thanks to Lifespring Church who are taking over the Drill Hall and have allowed Horsham Boxing Club to still hold their next show at The Drill Hall.