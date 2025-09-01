Ladies Singles Winner Lorraine Milburnplaceholder image
Dawkins and Milburn win titles at the Hastings Open Bowls Tournament

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:01 BST
The Hastings Open Bowls Tournament was again run by The Rosemount Bowls Club, held on Sunday 24th - Saturday 30th August at White Rock Gardens, Hastings.

The Event consisted of Men's Singles, Ladies Singles, Men's Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Open Triples.

The winners were:

The club thanked Hastings Borough Council for letting them use the greens, and their sponsors, Wilson, Wilson & Hancock, Oakfield Estate & Letting Agents, Kiley's Karpets, & Pissarros.

They also thanked all the volunteers that make a tournament happen, working extremely hard all week, including Val & Sally for running the raffle, the bar staff and catering staff keeping us fed and watered, and those setting up the greens very early each morning.

