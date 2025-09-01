Dawkins and Milburn win titles at the Hastings Open Bowls Tournament

The Event consisted of Men's Singles, Ladies Singles, Men's Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Open Triples.
The winners were:
Men's Singles Winner Chris Dawkins
Ladies Singles Winner Lorraine Milburn
Men's Pairs Winners Jason Walter & Richard Maton
Mixed Pairs Winners Sally St John & Richard Maton
Open Triples Winners Jim Stonestreet, Dave Bleathman & Pete Murie
The club thanked Hastings Borough Council for letting them use the greens, and their sponsors, Wilson, Wilson & Hancock, Oakfield Estate & Letting Agents, Kiley's Karpets, & Pissarros.
They also thanked all the volunteers that make a tournament happen, working extremely hard all week, including Val & Sally for running the raffle, the bar staff and catering staff keeping us fed and watered, and those setting up the greens very early each morning.