Deafness is no bar to triathlon success for Eastbourne ace

The 26-year-old, who started competing in triathlon at university and trains in Eastbourne, is deaf and wears a cochlear implant, but races without hearing a thing.

He said: “Not everything is perfect as I have to adapt myself to fit into the ‘hearing’ environment. I don’t have enough time to put my cochlear on in transition, so I race without hearing a single thing. I just have to react to other races when the gun goes off and at times throughout the race.”

He races as part of British Triathlon’s Age Group team, which allows people to compete and qualify for major championships outside of the Elite athletes across all aspects of triathlon.

The athlete, originally from Surrey has found a welcoming community who support him.

“The Age-Group team has been wonderful,” he said. “Every time I mention about my deafness people are interested in my story and are keen on helping me out, even the team managers go the extra mile to try and make me feel included. The number of incredible people, both from the UK and abroad, that I have met during my two European races is incredible.

“I can definitely say the community, the honesty and kindness of the people is what makes Age-Group races special.”

Madrid marked a second European race for Pritchard after he took home bronze from the 2022 Europe Triathlon Championships in Olsztyn. This time there was a lot to contend with as the race changed from a triathlon to a duathlon, a run, a cycle route and then a second run.

Pritchard had a tough battle with fellow Brit James Hodgson. He overcame that challenge and took home the gold medal.

His focus is now on competing this year in the European Deaf Athletics Championships in Poland. He’ll run in the 5000m.