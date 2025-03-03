Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies fourth team lost 2-0 to Crowborough fours at The Triangle.

It was another tough game against the Crowborough youngsters and both goals came early in the first half before the Hill defence settled into the match.

There would have been more if Perry Webber hadn't had a great game in goal, with Ali Gilham and Sarah Bailey putting in some great tackles at the back.

Hill really started to play some great attacking hockey in the second half with forwards Lynne Simmons, Cath Donovan and Becs Marriner all coming close when Sara Crichton and Jane Amerio provided some excellent passes into the D.

Mia Thatcher also made the difference, driving up the right, but despite the pressure and with pitch time reduced because of an earlier injury in a men's game, Hill failed to score.

Next match is at The Triangle on March 15 (4.30pm) against the Brighton Rogues.

Hill: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Gilham, Donovan, Marriner, Bailey, Griffiths, Simmons, Thatcher, Harman-Smith, Crichton, Amerio, Taylor.