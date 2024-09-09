Dell Quay rowers challenge on the Ouse

On Saturday, September 7, a team from the Dell Quay Sailing Club - Rowing & Paddlesports section raced Seafox, their 8m Celtic Longboat, in the Head of the Ouse (HOTO) Rowing challenge covering the seven miles section between Newhaven and Lewes.

This iconic race, hosted jointly by Newhaven, Lewes, and Seaford rowing clubs, is now in its fourth year. It has handicaps for each boat class, with mens/open, mixed, and womens and age categories, and included 20 fixed seat rowing boats, including Cornish and Bursledon GIGs, Celtic Longboats, and a Solent Galley involving nearly 100 rowers, from clubs across the South.

The Dell Quay mens Masters (over 60) crew, with Peter Haig, Andrew Buchanan, Andrew Graham, Chris White, and Richard Bland, raced Seafox, upstream to Lewes, to overhaul and pull away from the other Celtic crews from Chichester Yacht club, Langstone and Emsworth, and finish 5th on corrected time (45.5 mins).

After the turn of the tide, the Dell Quay women's supervets crew (average over 50), with Sarah Haig, Nikki Buchanan, Ally Forest, Lizzie Kies, and cox Richard Bland raced downstream back to Newhaven just catching the slower Bursledon Gig, Navigator, rowed by the Tudor SC women's team, but not able to catch the well-trained Chichester Yacht Club ladies crew in Cygnet, or the Langstone Cutters crew in their Solent Galley, who took took first prize for Fastest ladies, and Fastest in class, and fastest overall crew over both legs.

Dell Quay Seafox Row Crew on the Ouse.

Dell Quay took first place for Fastest Celtic over both races legs.

This year Dell Quay rowers, established in 2021, and now led by Martin Moss, have seen the benefits of a more structured and rigorous training regime, spearheaded by Nigel Foster, and have had a number of other notable successes at the Hamble River Raid (4 miles) 1st Celtic, Round Hayling Race (13 miles) 1st overall, and at the Tudor Challenge (10 miles) 1st overall.

On September 28, a Seafox mixed Masters crew is racing, alongside nearly 30 other crews from the Three Harbours Group (3HG) and further afield, in the Cockleshell Challenge seven miles from Langstone, passing Lumps Fort, the HQ of the Cockleshell Heroes, around Horse Sand Sea Fort, and Langstone Fairway mark back to the harbour finish at Eastney.