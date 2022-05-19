The feature race of the day is the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes (3.20pm) which carries a prize fund of £55,000 and is run over 11 furlongs. We recommend getting the best odds from the SBK sportsbook app.

One of the leading contenders is trained in Sussex, David Menuisier’s Lionel. A son of Lope De Vega, he shaped with tons of promise when second at Newbury in October and made a particularly eye-catching reappearance at the track when third in April. Held up on that occasion, he made stealthy progress despite meeting plenty of trouble in running to fill a fast-finishing third. He went into plenty of notebooks after that run and looks the type who will only improve with racing.

They race at Goodwood on Friday and Saturday

Godolphin’s Natural World was ahead of Lionel when making a winning debut at Newbury in April. He was then far from disgraced when filling third in the SBK Lingfield Derby Trial. However, the trip did look on the far side for him and he does not look a guaranteed stayer. Godolphin also saddle Aldous Huxley who is the mount of Frankie Dettori. He impressed when powering to victory at Kempton in March, but was put well in his place at Newmarket in April by New London and he now has questions to answer.

Lysander was seriously impressive when plundering a Newcastle novice event on his second career start and is firmly in the could be anything category for William Haggas.

65,000gns purchase Maksud made a winning debut for Hughie Morrison when scoring by a neck at Windsor in April and is another who commands respect. Mr Alan shaped with plenty of promise when second to Temple of Artemis at Chester and is another to note, whilst Inverness, sixth in the Listed Blue Riband Trial at Epsom completes the seven runners.

Across the rest of the card, the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes (2.10pm) is another cracking event with a £52,000 prize fund. David Menuisier looks to have another leading hope with Ottilien who has won a brace of races in France at Saint-Cloud and Chantilly respectively so far in her career. She therefore commands plenty of respect.

Others who warrant a mention include 190,000gns purchase Sea Silk Road who left a debut sixth well behind her when powering to a five and a half-length success at Nottingham in May. Emotion is another serious player for this assignment. The daughter of Frankel was well-beaten behind Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn on her debut, but took a big step forward when powering to a 16-length victory at Kempton earlier this month. That performance stamped her out as a serious prospect and she is another who warrants respect with Dettori on board for this assignment.

Another fan favourite returns with the Gary Moore-trained Goshen a leading player for the concluding two-mile handicap at 4.30pm. He has not run on the Flat for 586 days, but carries top-weight in the finale.

