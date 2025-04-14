Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The adventure of a lifetime, that’s how the event website describes the Marathon des Sables - a desert race in Morocco. And Tom Haywood of Mid Sussex Triathlon Club competed in this amazing event last week.

The race, in its 39th year, saw competitors run approximately 250km over six stages, including nine days in the desert.

Tom came 60th out of 900 and said: “ Amazing and stunning course. Bizarre but wonderful experience. I think I’ll stick to triathlons from now, though.”

Congratulations go to Tom from all the at the club – what an amazing achievement... doing The Balcombe Bull Run was obviously ideal training.

