Desert adventure delights Mid Sussex triathlete Tom

By Joanna Millington
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
The adventure of a lifetime, that’s how the event website describes the Marathon des Sables - a desert race in Morocco. And Tom Haywood of Mid Sussex Triathlon Club competed in this amazing event last week.

The race, in its 39th year, saw competitors run approximately 250km over six stages, including nine days in the desert.

Tom came 60th out of 900 and said: “ Amazing and stunning course. Bizarre but wonderful experience. I think I’ll stick to triathlons from now, though.”

Congratulations go to Tom from all the at the club – what an amazing achievement... doing The Balcombe Bull Run was obviously ideal training.

If you fancy training for an event and need like-minded people to get you motivated, check out some of the training sessions on offer at midsussextriclub.com and go along for a taster session.

