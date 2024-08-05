Disappointment for Spartan & Lakeside bowlers

By Keith Barber
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There was disappointment for Spartan & Lakeside bowlers in the County & National competitions

In the County Abergavenny double fours Spartan & Lakeside lost in round 3 to White Rock.

A Walliss,J Blackmore,R Hodd,R Harris Lost 10-28;A Fleming,R Cooper,P Saunders;K Searle Lost 18-22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the National Mixed Pairs area final Lee & Toni Dickson lost away to Portslade`s Shaun Willis & Lisa Harris 9-22.

Tell us what's happening at your club.Tell us what's happening at your club.
Tell us what's happening at your club.

Motcombe Gardens 61, Spartan & Lakeside 60.

J Gray,C May,K Barber,Won 16-15;S Friday,C Friday,J Anderson Won 15-12;M Bell,Mandy Cross,M Welch Lost 18-19;A Grant,Mike Cross,A Proctor Lost 11-15.

Hampden Park 69, Spartan & Lakeside 61

A Grant,A Proctor,J Anderson Lost 11-16;S Friday-C Friday,K Barber Won 18-15;M Bell,Mandy Cross,J Blackmore Lost 10-22;C May,Mike Cross,M Welch Won 22-16.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice