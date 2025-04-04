Double delight for South Saxons as women are crowned league champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Saxons Hockey Club are celebrating once again after the women’s 1st team secured the South East Women’s Division 1 Martlets League title, just a week after the men’s 1st team were crowned champions of their league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s 1s sealed the league championship with a 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Women’s 3s, meaning both of the club’s top teams have won promotion and secured silverware this season.

In a tense and tightly contested match at Bexhill Academy, South Saxons overcame the absence of captain Caitlin Merison, with vice captain Kat Jenner stepping up to lead the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saxons struck first with a goal from Jemima Beal. Brighton & Hove equalised shortly after before Abi Merison fired home what would prove to be the winner, delivering a composed finish from a well-worked penalty corner routine.

South Saxons Women's 1s: 2024/25 South East Womens Division 1 Martlets winners

The victory, coupled with East Grinstead Women’s 3s losing 3-2 to Mid Sussex and Lewes Women’s 2s drawing 0-0 against Middleton, confirmed South Saxons as champions with one game still to play. They now sit six points clear at the top of the table, uncatchable with 46 points from 14 wins, four draws and just three defeats.

It’s been a remarkable season for the team, marked by attacking flair and defensive resilience. The squad have racked up 51 goals so far, with standout contributions from Freya Deaves, Libby Thorley, and Erzi Jacobs.

Morwenna Dunstan has led the line impressively, topping the goal charts with twelve goals and returning player Claire Weddle has been one of the team’s strongest assets that has helped propel them to this league victory. Defensively, goalkeeper Lynn Upfold has been formidable between the posts, conceding just 19 goals in 21 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With promotion to South East Women’s Division 1 East confirmed, the women’s 1s will join the men’s 1s – who had already won the South East Men’s Division 1 Martlets title – in climbing to a higher tier of competition next season. The double triumph marks a historic moment for South Saxons Hockey Club, underlining the success of their player development and club growth over recent years.

Alongside these senior achievements, the club continue to expand, adding another men’s team and launching a new U12 junior team this season. They also announced new club sponsors this season with the Filo in Hastings, Rustico, Carr-Taylor Vineyards, HEA Hockey and Battle Abbey School all being key sponsors of the club.

South Saxons Hockey Club welcome new players of all ages and abilities. For anyone in the Hastings area interested in picking up a stick, training takes place on Tuesday nights at Horntye Park Sports Complex from 6.30pm. More information is available at www.southsaxonshc.co.uk