Double header of wrestling shows to invade East Sussex
The UK's leading touring wrestling company SWF wrestling Uk and Kapow wrestling bring their star studded show to Woodingdean community centre at 2pm and Uckfield Civic Centre at 7pm.
The action-packed show at Woodingdean features an all nations title main event when current holder Alexander Murdock defends against teenage ace Archie Cole the full supporting show includes appearances from The killer Clown Twitch, Matty Linx and Mjr Lee Buff plus so much more. Doors open 1:30pm
Then at 7pm it's triple threat championship action at Uckfield Civic Centre when Kapow Heroweight champion Dr Logan puts his title on the line against Rob the Gob and Joshua James.
Do not miss these incredible shows bringing top wrestling action to Sussex.
Tickets can be purchased online at kapowwrestling.co.uk
