Double knockdown at Cyclone Fight Night

Last weekend 2 fighters from Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) travelled to Rochester to compete in Cyclone Fight Night.

Fyn Williams stepped up for an incredible fight against a tough, talented lad from Harley from TKO Elite. It was close from start to finish, with the judges awarding a well-earned majority decision win to Fyn.

After his narrow loss in Scotland a few weeks ago, Fyn put in the extra work to make sure things went his way this time – and it showed. Harley and his team came in with a sharp game plan that pushed Fyn throughout, but Fyn stayed focused, listened, and made the adjustments in round three that gave him the edge. That shift sealed it, putting him ahead on points at the final bell.

A new and improved Fyn in in the house.

Fyn Williams

Next up – Jake Payne.

The fight started wild. Double left hook. Double knockdown. Both lads hit the canvas in the first ten seconds. From that moment Jakes corner knew this was going to be a tough one, and Jake had to turn the pace and power right up straight away.

He did. Within seconds, his man was down again. Fair play though, the lad got back up and came straight at Jake. No backing off, he was game.

So Jake pressed on. Breaking him down some more, smashing through the guard, popping his nose midway through the first round. Heavy, clean shots. Another count.

The HKA Team knew the second round was going to be dangerous, Jake’s opponent had nothing to lose and would come storming out. So Jake adjusted the plan, changed the range, switched the pressure. Jake found his rhythm, landed a HUGE right hand straight down the pipe, snapped the nose again, forced another knockdown, another standing 8 count… then the final barrage, not stopping the pressure until the ref had no choice but to stop the bout.

Instructor Carl Denne said “This is the best Jake has ever fought. Exactly where he deserves to be.

Two fights. Two wins. Job done.

Massive thank you to all the supporters, family, and friends who stayed late with us.

The boys have worked their hearts out these past months. I’ve seen the grind, the dedication, the extra hours, the sacrifices. Tonight showed it’s all been worth it, and I can’t wait for what’s next”.

HKA offers a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age 3 up to adults. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, call the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected].