Double Olympian and highly-respected coach Calum Giles is coming to Sussex to take on the role as Head of Hockey at Worth School from September. Giles won 143 caps for England and Great Britain and scored 110 international goals. He was part of the Great Britain squad at both the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and the 2000 Games in Sydney, as well as winning a bronze medal with England at both the 1995 and 1999 European Championships.

As well as being a successful coach in club hockey, Giles has been Head of Hockey at Eltham College and also runs the highly-popular Stickwise hockey camps in school holidays. At Worth, he will replace Simon Faulkner who is leaving to take up a Director of Sport role. Worth has an excellent reputation for hockey, which is offered for both girls and boys as part of the curriculum.

Giles said: “There is a nice link in that I was a player alongside Simon Faulkner’s dad in my younger years and then I played alongside Simon. I know a lot about Simon and the work he has done with the hockey programme at Worth.

Calum Giles is taking over as Head of Hockey at Worth School