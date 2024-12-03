Double victory for Lewes AC Women in Division 1 and Vets 35-50 Teams

Lewes Athletic Club’s women’s teams delivered outstanding performances in the third of four fixtures in the Sussex AA Cross Country League, held at Ardingly Showground on Saturday, November 30th. The Lewes AC women excelled against tough competition from across the county, claiming first place in Division 1 and the Women’s Vets 35-50 categories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 1, the Lewes AC women’s team scored 26 points across their four scoring runners. Meanwhile, the Women’s Vets 35-50 team showcased experience and strength, earning another first-place finish with an impressive total of 20 points.

These team results complemented a series of strong individual performances from the club. U13 Harry Chapman stormed to victory in his 1.8-mile race with a time of 11:02, while U17 Ava James earned an impressive second-place finish in the women’s 5k race, clocking 20:13. George Stewart led the senior men, finishing 18th in the 8k race at 30:34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Chair Philip Wesbury praised the athletes: “The performances of our women’s teams reflect the incredible commitment and teamwork within the club. Across all age groups, Lewes AC runners showcased their determination, making Ardingly a memorable day for everyone involved.”

Lewes AC Women excel at Sussex AA Cross Country fixture at Ardingly Showground

In total, 17 junior athletes, 10 senior women, and seven senior men competed for Lewes AC, demonstrating the club’s dedication to nurturing talent across all levels and age groups.

This fixture marked the penultimate race of the Sussex AA Cross Country League season, an annual series taking place between October and February.

About Lewes Athletic ClubEstablished in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.