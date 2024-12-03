Double victory for Lewes AC Women in Division 1 and Vets 35-50 Teams
In Division 1, the Lewes AC women’s team scored 26 points across their four scoring runners. Meanwhile, the Women’s Vets 35-50 team showcased experience and strength, earning another first-place finish with an impressive total of 20 points.
These team results complemented a series of strong individual performances from the club. U13 Harry Chapman stormed to victory in his 1.8-mile race with a time of 11:02, while U17 Ava James earned an impressive second-place finish in the women’s 5k race, clocking 20:13. George Stewart led the senior men, finishing 18th in the 8k race at 30:34.
Club Chair Philip Wesbury praised the athletes: “The performances of our women’s teams reflect the incredible commitment and teamwork within the club. Across all age groups, Lewes AC runners showcased their determination, making Ardingly a memorable day for everyone involved.”
In total, 17 junior athletes, 10 senior women, and seven senior men competed for Lewes AC, demonstrating the club’s dedication to nurturing talent across all levels and age groups.
This fixture marked the penultimate race of the Sussex AA Cross Country League season, an annual series taking place between October and February.
About Lewes Athletic ClubEstablished in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.