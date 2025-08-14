Doubles success for Bayley and Twomey in USA

Brighton table tennis stars Will Bayley and Bly Twomey won gold in the men’s class 14 and women’s class 14 doubles events respectively at the ITTF World Para Elite Spokane tournament in Washington state, USA and then combined to win gold in the mixed doubles class 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women’s class 14 RR

Bly Twomey and Fliss Pickard led 2-0 against Kim Seongok and Lee Kunwoo and secured a 3-2 win, 11-4 in the deciding set after the Asian Para Games bronze medallists from the Republic of Korea had come back to level at 2-2. Twomey and Pickard were 3-0 winners against Smilla Sand and Cajsa Sadler from Sweden and recovered from dropping the first set against Lethicia Lacerda and Aline Meneses Ferreira from Brazil to level at 1-1 before taking the third set 13-11 and securing gold in the round-robin event 14-12 in the fourth.

“I’m pleased to win gold with Bly,” said Pickard, “especially coming up against a new Brazilian pairing. I thought we played well together although there is still lots to work on but it’s a good step in the right direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Bayley and Bly Twomey

“The pairings in this event were really strong,” said 15-year-old Twomey, “and I’m really happy that we were able to pull through some tough matches. Fliss hit some unbelievable forehands and without them I doubt we would have won.”

Men’s class 14

Will Bayley and Theo Bishop led 2-0 against Matias Pino and Ignacio Torres but the experienced Para PanAmerican champions from Chile came back to win 3-2. Bayley and Bishop secured their place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win against Samuel Altshuler and Cole Rothenberger from USA and won their quarterfinal 3-1 against the Korean pair of Park Hong Kyu and Yang Gui Nam. They came through their semi-final in five sets, taking the deciding set 11-7 after Sam Gustafsson and Jonas Hansson from Sweden had twice come back to level. That set up an all-GB final against Billy Shilton and Martin Perry and Bayley and Bishop were always in control in a 3-0 win.

“It’s unbelievable that Theo and I won gold here,” said Bayley. “We weren’t expected to win but we played so well and had a great win against Sweden in the semi-final which was a very close match. Theo played amazingly in the final and just didn’t miss. It’s always difficult to play teammates but he was outstanding. Overall, a fantastic day and I’m really happy to have won every event I’ve played in out here including the Future tournament last week – four golds - which makes it one of my best tournaments ever.”

Mixed class 14

Number one seeds Will Bayley and Bly Twomey were 3-0 winners against Yang Gui Nam and Lee Kunwoo from Republic of Korea and secured top place in their group and a bye into the semi-finals with a 3-1 win against Israel Stroh and Aline Meneses Ferreira from Brazil. They came through a tricky match against GB teammates Martin Perry and Grace Williams 3-2, taking the deciding set 11-5 after Perry and Williams had twice come back to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final Bayley and Twomey faced the Brazilian pair of Paulo Salmin and Lethicia Lacerda and after losing the first set they came back strongly to take the next three sets for a 3-1 win.

“To win both doubles events is amazing,” said Bayley. “Bly and I were really solid. We lost the first set in the final, but we brought each other back. We’ve had a really good start to the season because we’ve won every match so far – gold in Slovenia and now gold in USA – so really happy with that.”

“To have the opportunity to play with such a talented and experienced player as Will is a privilege,” said Twomey. “We just had to play our game and not think about what could happen. Playing in mixed doubles is a lot different to women’s doubles which is a lot about placement whereas in mixed you need to do a lot more with the ball. To reach the final in all three events here is a massive achievement and it’s good to know I’m at the top with all the rest. I couldn’t have reached the finals of the doubles without Andrew (BPTT head coach Andrew Rushton) as he helped us through the tough times and is always there for us when we need him.”