Rob Cross made it a World Series of Darts Down Under double in stunning fashion last weekend.

The world number eight from St Leonards clinched the 2023 PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters in Wollongong, just a week after winning the NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton.

What's more, Cross reeled off an extraordinary run of 17 consecutive winning legs across three matches at one stage en route to claiming his fourth title of the year.

He said: "It feels fantastic, it's surreal. I think I'm in a good place after the last couple of weeks. I'm enjoying my darts again.

Rob Cross pictured at the 2023 bet365 U.S. Dart Masters at Madison Square Garden (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"The crowd have been brilliant all tournament. I've really enjoyed my time in Australia and New Zealand, and I'm very grateful."

Cross, nicknamed Voltage, began with an impressive 6-2 victory over John Hurring last Friday, winning all of the final five legs and finishing with a 98 average.

The 32-year-old took the last three legs to win 6-4 against Danny Noppert in his quarter-final on Saturday, despite the ninth-ranked Dutch thrower registering a ton-plus average.

Cross then recorded an outstanding 109 average to whitewash two-time world champion Peter Wright 7-0 in the semi-finals later on Saturday, producing two 11-dart legs in the process.

That made it 10 legs in a row and he added to the tally by winning the first seven legs of the same day's final against world number 12 - and Australia's top marksman - Damon Heta.

The run finally came to an end when Heta finished 68 - with Cross poised on double 18 - to open his account, but moments later the local man pinned double eight to seal an 8-1 success.

"Damon didn't turn up in the final and I feel for him a little bit, but you've still got a job to do," added Cross, the 2018 World Championship winner and 2019 World Matchplay champion.

His results in the southern hemisphere mean Cross tops the World Series of Darts Order of Merit heading into next month's finals in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam.