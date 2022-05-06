Downsman Bowls Club holds Open Day to promote fun, gentle exercise and fresh air with friends

Bowls is a rare sport where men and women, young and old, able bodied and not so able bodied can all play alongside each other. Indeed, the Downsman is proud to say that we have a number of visually impaired and disabled members among our membership.

Wellbeing forms a major benefit of the game whatever your age or ability and offers many other benefits too, especially post-covid:

Fitness - Lawn bowls helps moderately improve muscle strength (arm, shoulder, leg muscles), flexibility and endurance.

Action from Downsman Bowls Club

Mental Health - The game gets you out into the fresh air and helps alleviate depression and anxiety.

Increases Skills – Bowls involves an element of problem-solving skills and also helps improve co-ordination and concentration

Improves Confidence - Participating in a sport helps improve self-esteem and gets you out and about and meeting people.

Self-Discipline - Sports such as this involves turning up on time and being organised by wearing the correct clothing.

Social Interaction – Bowls helps improve social skills and being part of a team also gives you a sense of belonging and enhances mental wellbeing.

All you need is flat shoes as everything else will be provided.