Dozens of judoka descend on Worthing charity event

On Sunday, August 11, judoka from far a field as Wales, Scotland and all over parts of England turned up to this year's nationals summer camp held at Davisons Leisure Centre, East Worthing.

This year's camp was extra special as its organiser Sensei, Chris Cooper 7th Dan, was celebrating 50 years in the sport of judo.

Chris wanted to give something back to the sport so decided to start raising some money for local charities close to his heart.

Chris started his judo journey at four years old under his late father, Sensei John Cooper 2nd Dan, but sadly in 2009 his father passed away from motor neurone disease after a hard three-year battle. So this year one of the charities which had to be donated to.

Summer camp fun.

With over 11 master red and white belts ranging from 6th to 8th Dan coaching on the TATAMI mat area, and also our president, Sensei Joe Norman 9th Dan red belt, I knew this was going to be a great course.

The day started with meditation to over 75 judoka then straight into an hour's fitness session, followed by one of the day world masters champion Sensei Derek Hopkins 6th Dan, taking a fantastic technique class. At midday judo stopped for a quick lunch break and six managers from various charities turned up to be presented with their cheques. They were over the moon and thanked all those involved.

After lunch was another technique class taken by world master champion Sensei Ian Evans 6th Dan from Wales and with him was six times world master champion Sarah Hopkins 5th Dan. All judoka loved the new and old techniques shown. This was followed by Randori free practice fighting, whilst on the other mat area certain players were doing their Dan gradings.

At the end of the day raffles and auctions including signed GBR judo0related items made good fun hoped to raise more money for other local charities .

High ranking masters.

Black belt Dan grades and congratulations were then handed out to five Worthing Judo Club members.

Chris would like to thank everyone who supported this event and travelled from far afield and helped donate to make this day happen.

The charities helped so far are Motor Neurone Disease, Worthing Veterans drop-in, Sight Support Worthing, Keep Me Breathing, The British Heart Foundation and Dementia Beehive Friendly Worthing.

Chris, who is a former multi-national champion and also a former Welsh and GB international medalist and head coach for Worthing Judo Club, said: "We at Worthing can boast 100 members and train at Davisons Leisure Centre on a Wednesday evening. We welcome all new beginners, girls and boys, from ages five years and up."