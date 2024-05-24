Dream Composer set to be in tune at Goodwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flat racing’s summer gets into full swing on the South Downs today (May 24) and tomorrow, with Goodwood hosting a two-day meeting.

The racing starts on Friday afternoon, with seven races including the Class 1 feature race, the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes at 3:35pm. The first race is at 1:50pm, and the action runs through until 5:10pm as leading jockeys and trainers work towards the big summer festivals, including Glorious Goodwood at the end of July

The first race sees ten runners lining up, with the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) being run over six furlongs. Of the two-year-olds who will compete in this race, William Buick’s ride on the Flying Seagull looks promising for trainer Hugo Palmer and will be pushed by Saffie Osbourne on Red Sand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up next at 2:25, the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap is a longer trip, running over two miles around the iconic circuit. Having won five of six handicap starts last season, Manxman should be backed to improve upon a runner-up finish at Goodwood on heavy ground in a seasonal debut earlier this month.

They race at Goodwood on Friday and Saturday afternoon | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Following this, the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap at 3:00 is a 1m 2f race for 4yo+ horses, and Juana Ines is expected to build on an impressive third-placed Ascot debut for new trainer Harry Charlton in this one.

Then, at 3:35 the feature race of the day will see the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes where Sea Of Roses will hope to build on a strong run here earlier this month and improve on a creditable third place.

At 4:10, Oisin Murphy will go out on favourite Wild Tiger, with Racingbreaks Rider also in the mix for the Class 3 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, which will be run over seven furlongs. Next up, at 4:40, Murphy will also have a ride on favourite Aragon Castle, who will be challenged by Mr Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final race of the day will be the Goodwood Health Retreats Handicap, which will see ten runners tackle a five furlong sprint. Leading the charge is likely to be Bishop’s Crown and Dream Composer, both of whom have pre-race odds of 4/1, with the latter in particular off a good mark in favourable conditions.

BoyleSports Goodwood selections -

1:50 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)

The Flying Seagull - 15/8

2:25 William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap

Manxman - 7/2

3:00 British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap

Juana Ines - 11/2

3:35 William Hill Festival Stakes (Listed)

Sea of Roses - 3/1

4:10 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap

Wild Tiger - 7/4

4:40 Racehorse Shares From 45 At racingclub.com Handicap

Mr Monaco - 4/1

5:10 Goodwood Health Retreats Handicap